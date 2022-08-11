A Wodonga store that managed to continue trading throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is set to close down, but it won't be for long.
Bargain Buys will be taken over by new management, while the doors will be shut they'll be preparing to take over in a few months' time.
Advertisement
It is expected that by Father's Day, September 4 doors will close in order for complete renovations to get underway before the site is rejuvenated for opening again.
"It's going to be a completely new look," owner Justin Wan said of what was envisaged when the site was eventually done.
"We are heading into a major renovation which is a commercial decision with various considerations factored into it," Mr Wan said.
"We do believe a renovation to present the business with a fresh new look will rejuvenate the branding of Bargain Buys and give us an opportunity to service a broader part of our community.
"Mr Wan said that once reopened, the store would practically be brand new - in the variety of products sold, its management and the refurbishment.
He said the business, as a discount variety store, had a wide range of products on the shelves, including kitchenware, homeware, home decor, pet supplies, craft and party supplies, which will now be slashed by 50 per cent to empty the store.
Mr Wan said he hoped the store would reopen before Christmas. However, he said for now a specific timeline could not be specified.
"We respectfully have been servicing over the past two decades," he said. "Considering the circumstances in which supply chain is constantly disrupted.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We wish to assure the community that we will bring a new and better Bargain Buys back up and running as soon as possible."
Store manager Fran Blatchford, an employee for 15 years, said the makeover had been a long time coming.
"When the stock clears out it will shut but they're reopening it," Ms Blatchford said. "It will still be bargain buys but a whole new store."
The store had been looking for staff members to work the remaining time before closure but Ms Blatchford said it had been challenging to find reliable staff.
"The business has been successful, but with COVID and no staff, it's been harsh; we've had staff leave because they don't know what will happen with their jobs when it closes," she said.
"It's just happened so quickly and it's incredibly busy now, but with how big the building is they do need to refurbish."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.