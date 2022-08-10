Wodonga stabbing charges dropped in court, man released from custody

A man involved in a fight in which a man was stabbed has been released from custody.
Kieran Heather pleaded guilty to affray, car theft and weapon possession following the March 19 stabbing of Tobby Jarvis in his Wodonga home.
The Wodonga court heard it was no longer alleged Heather caused Jarvis' injuries.
Ricky David Armstrong and Darcy Widdison were also charged over their alleged involvement in the stabbing.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted Heather had served 123 days in custody since his arrest, which he said was long enough.
"I accept that you were not the one who caused the significant injuries to Mr Jarvis," he said.
Mr Watkins said the injuries could have been far worse.
Armstrong will return to court on August 24.
