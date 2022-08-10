The father of two-time Hawthorn premiership player Ben McEvoy has spoken passionately about his son's AFL career.
The Hawks' captain announced his retirement yesterday and Dederang-based John had returned from a function last weekend.
"The way both the coach and the football manager spoke about Ben and his leadership was astounding," he recalled.
"Ben has three kids and one on the way and he's also an amazing husband and father."
The 200cm ruck-forward was selected at No. 9 by St Kilda in the 2007 National Draft.
He played 91 games with the Saints until the end of 2013 and has since played 159 games with the Hawks, including the last two years as captain.
He's now amassed 250 games over a stellar career, including Hawthorn's 2014-2015 premierships.
One of the club's most popular figures, the 33-year-old was also named best clubman last year, always a sign of an unselfish person.
