The Border's Lauren Jackson has opened up about the physical and emotional rollercoaster after being named in her first Australian basketball team for nine years.
The 41-year-old will contest the Women's World Cup in Sydney, starting next month.
Jackson hadn't represented Australia since 2013 and was forced to retire three years later with a knee injury.
However, the four-time Olympic medallist returned for the Albury-based Bandits in NBL1 this year and has helped guide the club to premiership favouritism.
"It's starting to sink in now, it's amazing, it's been a journey, for sure," Jackson admitted at the team announcement.
The three-time WNBA MVP was quizzed if she thought returning to the national team, early on in her comeback, was a realistic option.
"Not really, I don't think I thought I'd actually get back to this point," she offered.
"Every step of the way, as I said to the girls, I'm just going to take every moment as it comes and be grateful for what I've had."
Jackson was also asked what her role in the team will be.
"I'm just going to do what my coach (Sandy Brondello) tells me to do, however I can help the team, I think I'll probably be an impact player off the bench," she explained.
"Strength-wise, I feel really good, I'm really glad that my body has held up.
"Every time I step on the court, I know I'm getting better, I think that's the biggest thing that I've taken out over the last three-four months, every time I'm on the court training and playing, I'm way better for it.
"The next six weeks are going to be critical and spending as much time with the girls as possible before Worlds."
The Opals recently held a training camp in the US.
"Look, I was on the bus on the way to our first game and when it really sank in, I actually started crying because wearing the green and gold again means so much to me," Jackson indicated.
"Every step of the way in this journey has been quite emotional, like it has been a bit of a head game just because I was so far removed from this level of basketball for so long.
"I'm definitely a very different person to what I was 10 years ago.
"I definitely get a lot more emotional now than what I used to, I used to be pretty rock solid, but now I'm definitely not (laughs).
"I'm a mum now and I work, I've got a completely different perspective than what I had as a professional athlete 10 years ago.
"It's more about relationships and the people in the team and what we can do as a team, rather than me."
