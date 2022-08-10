Bhutanese Australian Community Support Group Albury Wodonga is inviting all Border residents to attend it's women's festival this weekend, whether they are female or not.
The festival, which will feature traditional food, dancing and music for all ages, will kick off from 11am on Saturday at Lavington's Mirambeena Community Centre.
BACSGAW member Devika Dahal said the festival recognised the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Godess Parbati's marriage, according to Hindu mythology.
"As a woman I like to host and make it happen for the coming generation to continue this festival in future," she said.
The festival hasn't been held on the Border since 2019 due to COVID.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
