A West Albury man suddenly stood up, yelled at his long-time partner and then grabbed and waved a large kitchen knife at her, a court has heard.
But that wasn't the end of Daniel James Runge's threatening behaviour.
He continued yelling for another couple of minutes at the woman, telling her she was "useless" and that she "does nothing".
Since intimidating the woman at their Jacaranda Street home in early May, Runge spent a night in the cells at Albury police station for shoplifting.
For that matter he was placed, in Albury Local Court, on a four-month conditional release order.
Runge has now been convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order after pleading guilty to the intimidation of his now ex-partner of more than 13 years.
The court was told this week how Runge and the victim had lived in their home for eight years.
They were in the lounge room watching television on May 9 about 9.30am when Runge began his abuse.
After producing the knife, the victim became so terrified of Runge that she couldn't move from her seat on the couch.
He yelled at her again and then, as he walked away, told the woman he expected to be gone by the time he returned from collecting his medication.
When she then told him she was going to see her doctor, Runge replied "good" then left the house.
She immediately phoned a friend, told her what had just happened and asked if she could stay for the night.
Runge sent her a text message a couple of hours later to say "sorry", but when she decided to return to their home he refused to talk to her as he worked outside fixing a door - so she left again.
He sent her an abusive text message, which included the threat "I'll f---en kill yous", the following day at 8.44am.
Fed up with his behaviour, the victim reported Runge to police.
Runge was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid community service work.
