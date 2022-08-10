Wodonga product Elijah Hollands has taken a refreshingly positive view after a knee injury stalled his AFL career.
The 20-year-old received the round 21 Rising Star nomination after a superb game for Gold Coast against Hawthorn.
He had 23 disposals, including nine marks, and kicked two goals.
Hollands was drafted at No. 7 by the Suns in 2020, but only debuted in round 19 after a knee reconstruction in early 2020.
"It's been a great journey mate, it's had its troubles, but it's all been worth it," he told Radio SEN.
