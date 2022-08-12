The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yarrawonga mum Melanie Stephens battles NDIA to fund daughter's talker device, therapies and aids

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 12 2022 - 9:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HER VOICE: Melanie Stephens with her daughter Ella, 11, who relies on a talker device to communicate with her family. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A YARRAWONGA mum is fighting for her daughter's "voice" among other basic health needs in a battle nearing 18 months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.