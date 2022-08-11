DEVELOPMENT Victoria is involved in legal action with the Wodonga firm it dumped as the private developer of Junction Place.
The fallout from the termination of the deal with Central Place is cast in a draft memorandum of understanding between Development Victoria and Wodonga Council.
Advertisement
"Outstanding legal matters remain as a result of the termination, and Development Victoria is in the process of agreeing on the terms of termination with the private developer."
Development Victoria declined to comment on the details on Thursday beyond stating that the resolution remains commercial-in-confidence.
Central Place developer Clinton Williams did not reply to The Border Mail.
It is proposed to have nine general representatives, an independent chair, three community figures, three business delegates and two Junction Place tenants.
In addition there will be personnel from Development Victoria, the council and developers on the body.
IN OTHER NEWS
Appointments will be determined at the discretion of Development Victoria in consultation with the council.
To qualify to sit on the group a person has to be a resident or property-business owner in Wodonga, work within two kilometres of Junction Place or be part of a community, business or industry group with a specific interest in the site.
Membership terms will be for four years, with incumbents given the choice of continuing after two years.
The group is tipped to operate for up to 10 years, pending the time it takes to fully develop the former railway land.
Meetings will be held every two months and are expected to span 90 minutes.
The draft plan states agendas and actions will be published "online on the Development Victoria and Wodonga Council websites prior to the next meeting".
Development Victoria declined to comment when asked by The Border Mail for further detail on that process.
There will be some secrecy around agendas and minutes with the names of the group's members to be removed.
Advertisement
Asked by The Border Mail how that fitted with the role of the group being to "ensure there is transparency with the community on how the project is being progressed", Development Victoria did not reply.
"We're continuing to work closely with the community and council on the future of Junction Place, and an expression of interest process for the community reference group will begin shortly," Development Victoria's group head precincts Geoff Ward said.
The memorandum between Development Victoria and council sets out their project objectives and respective responsibilities.
The former's include meeting government policy and encouraging private investment, while the latter has control over planning permits and ensuring they meet scheme requirements.
A recommendation authorising the city's chief executive to finalise MoU and reference group terms will be put to Monday night's council meeting.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.