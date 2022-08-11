STOLEN and discarded bikes are "getting a second life" to help people in need of transport, with the help of cops and a youth help group.
Bicycles that are handed in to the Wodonga Police Station that are suspected to be stolen or abandoned get recycled by the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation and given back to the community - complete with a helmet and advice to engrave their "new" bike.
Advertisement
The corporation's local youth justice worker Carl Tunstall, who operates a youth justice program said he worked with police to help get young offenders back on their feet.
"We're launching a community program - we get old bikes that are donated, fix them up and give them a second life," Mr Tunstall said. "So it helps people who can't afford a bike, or people who might have lost their licence.
"They may gone off the rails in the past but we try to get them back on track.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's a lot of people that are after a bike to get to work or get to school."
Wodonga Police Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said one average, the station received about two bikes a week.
"They might have ended up unattended," Sen Sgt Martin said.
"We try to find the owner but if they're not claimed within 30 days we pass them on to the corporation. When a bike comes in we check for any outstanding stolen bikes in the system - otherwise, if unclaimed after 30 days, we can hand them over.
"We encourage people to engrave their licence number on the chassis of the bike - the parent of a kid, for example - then we can instantly track the bike to its rightful owner.
"Also, people who might have an unused bike lying around doing nothing, we encourage them to donate them to us, we'll pass them on Carl and they'll find a good home."
Anyone who has found a bike they suspect is stolen can ring Wodonga Police on (02) 6049 2600 or for donations to the MAC, on (02) 6024 7599.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.