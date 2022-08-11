The Border Mail
Stolen and abandoned bikes are being recycled by cops and community workers

By Ted Howes
August 11 2022 - 10:00am
ON YER BIKE: Youth worker Carl Tunstall and Wodonga policeman Shane Martin with one of the donated bikes. Picture: ASH SMITH

STOLEN and discarded bikes are "getting a second life" to help people in need of transport, with the help of cops and a youth help group.

