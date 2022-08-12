A TRIBUTE to one of Australia's most important textiles will be revealed in Wodonga next week.
Wodonga resident Leah Whale will show her handmade take on the historic Rajah Quilt, which was created by convict women aboard the Rajah bound for Van Diemen's Land in 1841.
Equally passionate and quilting and history, Mrs Whale said she had only finished her tribute to the convict women this week.
"The quilt has got such a fascinating history," she said.
"It was presented to the governor's wife, Jane Franklin, before it was sent back to England and only turned up in someone's cupboard in Scotland in 1989."
The original Rajah Quilt was now housed in the collection of the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.
Mrs Whale will address Wodonga Family History Society's (WFHS) monthly meeting on Tuesday under the theme of The Fabric of Family History.
Society research officer Alice Lindsay will review Dangerous Women (2021) by Hope Adams, which was a tribute to the convict women aboard the Rajah.
Ms Lindsay said Quaker group The British Ladies Society for the Reformation of Female Prisoners gave sewing supplies to the convict women on board the Rajah.
She said they believed in hope, simplicity and wellness.
"Every woman was given a bag of scraps and supplies to keep themselves occupied for the three-and-a-half months at sea," she said.
"Even still, it's believed they were picking bits of cotton that fell from the sails to use in their work."
WFHS will hold its monthly meeting at Felltimber Community Centre in West Wodonga on Tuesday, August 16, at 7.30pm.
People are invited to share a special textile heirloom of their own.
The society will also host an open day at Hyphen - Wodonga Library and Gallery on Saturday from 10.30am to 3pm.
Volunteers are also at WFHS Library within Hyphen every Tuesday (1-4pm), Wednesday and Thursday (11am to 3pm) to help with family research projects.
Dangerous Women by Hope Adams and children's picture book My Name is Lizzie Flynn - A Story of the Rajah Quilt by Claire Saxby are both available to loan from Hyphen.
For more details email secretary@wodongafamilyhistory.org
