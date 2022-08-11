ALBURY MP Justin Clancy shares concerns of councils upset at the NSW government over Rural Fire Service assets being deemed the property of cities and shires.
Albury Council this week decided to write to Mr Clancy, Treasurer Matt Kean, Emergency Services Minister Steph Cook and Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman to express its "strong objection to the NSW government's determination that councils control Rural Fire Service firefighting equipment".
It wants the government to resolve the matter and amend the Rural Fires Act 1997 which has councils considered owners of equipment for accounting purposes.
Its motion described the government's position as "nonsensical" and "a cynical sleight of hand abdicating the NSW government's responsibilities at the cost of local communities".
The NSW Auditor-General has stated RFS assets are the property of councils and should appear in ledgers, with councils expected to absorb depreciation.
It listed Albury along with Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, Murrumbidgee, Snowy Valleys and Wagga as "high risk" in relation to not recording fire equipment in data.
Mr Clancy said he was aware of disquiet over the issue among municipalities.
"I've had a number of conversations with local regional councils, for example Murrumbidgee, so this is a conversation I've had over a period of time and I share their concerns and I've spoken to the Minister for Local Government and Minister for Emergency Services on this and I'm going to continue to encourage the government to work with the councils to address the issue," Mr Clancy said.
He declined to say if he supported a change to the relevant legislation.
Albury councillor David Thurley said the classification by the government did not reflect the ties between the council and RFS.
"We have no say in what they buy, we have no say in the maintenance, we have no say in the deployment and we have no say in how the assets are disposed of, so why should we record depreciation in our books," Cr Thurley said.
"It's just way over the top, completely silly.
"Fire and Rescue NSW and the SES, they are not treated this way."
Mr Clancy said the situation "stems historically from the nature of the RFS, that it historically had a connection with local government".
