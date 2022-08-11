Police find imitation grenades in search of banned man's Lavington home

Police have seized five imitation hand grenades, an imitation handgun and ice during a police search at a Lavington home.
A man, who was subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order, had his Urana Road home searched on Wednesday.
Officers from multiple units spoke to the 39-year-old man at his house.
"During a search of the premises, police seized a quantity of methylamphetamine ('ice'), five imitation hand grenades, and an imitation handgun used in gaming," a police spokesman said.
The man was arrested and charged with drug possession, having drug paraphernalia, possessing a military style weapon without permit, and using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
He was granted bail to appear at Albury Local Court on August 31.
