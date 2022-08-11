The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police find imitation grenades in search of banned man's Lavington home

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police find imitation grenades in search of banned man's Lavington home

Police have seized five imitation hand grenades, an imitation handgun and ice during a police search at a Lavington home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.