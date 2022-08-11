The Border Mail
PROJECTion dance student Mollie Zambon was handpicked for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School in Canada

By Sophie Else
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:50am, first published August 11 2022 - 6:00pm
BIG DREAMS: Mollie Zambon,15, hopes young people follow their own journey of success and doesn't compare themselves to anyone else. Pictures: ASH SMITH

An emerging Wodonga ballet student is preparing for the experience of a lifetime on winning a scholarship at a prestigious dance school in Canada

