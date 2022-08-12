LONG-time Border publican Mal Hutchinson has been lauded for his commitment to the hotel industry after dying at the age of 83.
The father of four passed away on the Gold Coast on Monday.
Advertisement
Beginning his hospitality career with Silvers nightclub in Albury's Dean Street in 1976, Mr Hutchinson went on to become a pub king in partnership with his good friend Graeme Bosse.
At various points, they owned the Albion, Brady's, Soden's and the Terminus in Albury as well as Holbrook's Riverina Hotel, the Jindera Hotel and Springdale Heights Tavern.
"We both liked a drink, that's how it started, and we got involved in a brewery lease with the Albion in '78 and it just went on from there," Mr Bosse said.
Mr Hutchinson became heavily involved with the Australian Hotels Association NSW as a representative for the region.
"Mal was esteemed by all who knew him in our industry," AHA NSW and national president Scott Leach said.
"One of our best regional representatives, the respect in which his peers held him was shown when he became a life member of AHA NSW in 2005.
"He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Born in the Upper Murray in 1938, the oldest of four children, Mr Hutchinson met his first wife Margot at Walwa and they had four children before divorcing.
He played in premierships for Walwa football club prior to moving to Albury and having a trial with Footscray in the VFL.
Mr Hutchinson operated a grain business in Borella Road on the site of the present-day East Albury IGA before becoming a publican.
As well as teaming up with hotels, Mr Hutchinson and Mr Bosse owned a number of racehorses, including Yuppi which won nine of 11 starts.
Mr Bosse said Mr Hutchinson was successful because he was a people person, recalling how he would phone four or five mates to get patrons in on an otherwise quiet night.
"We did everything together for 40 odd years with pubs," Mr Bosse said.
Advertisement
"We had some good times and tough times.
"He was a genuinely good bloke.
"They won't make another one, he had a consumption like an elephant."
Mr Hutchinson is survived by his second wife Maureen, who he married in 1981, as well as his four siblings, Dol, Eliz, Phil, Kym, four children Michele, Brendan, Sonya and Glen and six grandchildren.
A funeral service and wake for Mr Hutchinson will be held at the Albury Club commencing from 1pm next Friday, August 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.