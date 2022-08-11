The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray, Kiewa rivers still rising with Hume Dam spills, showers to continue

TH
By Ted Howes
August 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIVER RUNS WILD: Noreuil Park, next to the Murray River at South Albury, flooded on Wednesday, with waters still rising late Thursday.

RIVER levels continued to rise on Thursday with spills from the Hume Dam combined with floodwaters from the Kiewa River causing minor flooding along the Murray River at Corowa.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.