RIVER levels continued to rise on Thursday with spills from the Hume Dam combined with floodwaters from the Kiewa River causing minor flooding along the Murray River at Corowa.
Rainfall also fell steadily in the region with Albury-Wodonga receiving 4.6mm; Deniliquin 1.2mm; and Wangaratta, Beechworth and Rutherglen all 5.8mm as at 5pm Thursday.
Advertisement
The NSW SES said the Murray at Corowa was expected to peak at 5.3 metres on Friday, with minor flooding.
Bandiana experienced minor flooding at the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge on Thursday, with the levels expected to abate on Friday.
River water levels at Bandiana reached 2.92 metres.
Vic Emergency warned farmers to consider moving livestock and machinery to higher ground, and everyone to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the chill has lessened on the Border, with Albury-Wodonga expecting temperatures of 5-16 degrees from Friday through to Tuesday.
But the Twin Cities can expect unrelenting showers and thunderstorms over that period.
Friday will be cloudy with a "chance of a thunderstorm" most likely in the afternoon or evening, with low of 7 and a maximum of 16.
Border residents on both sides of the Murray can expect a wet weekend with a "very high chance of showers".
At Falls Creek, Friday's temperature is expected to sit between -1 to 3 degrees with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting thunderstorms over the weekend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.