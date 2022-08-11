Detectives sifting through information in Wodonga armed robbery case

Police continue to investigate leads as part of an investigation into an armed robbery.
Advertisement
The gunman, with a black pistol, took cash as the other man acted as a lookout about 9.15pm.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said police still sought information.
"We're receiving information from a variety of sources and we're working through that as part of our enquiries," he said on Thursday.
Police still seek dashcam footage, with several vehicles passing by the petrol station at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.