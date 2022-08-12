Paracetamol: This is an over the counter pain relief that is popular for people and can be used in dogs at correct doses but is very toxic to your cat. Cats metabolise these tablets in a different way and only a small dose will be toxic to them. Paracetamol changes the haemoglobin in a cat's blood causing them to be unable to get oxygen to their tissues and organs. It is very difficult to treat once symptoms have started.