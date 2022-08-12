The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Vet Talk | The toxins that affect only our unique feline friends

By Dr Selma Fuijkschot, Bvsc, Petfocus Vetcare
August 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Advice: Check with your vet before giving any new product to your cat. Also, be sure to contact them straight away if you suspect any toxicity or poisoning.

There are many toxins that can affect dogs and cats. Cats are quite unique in their sensitivity and thus there are a few toxins that affect only these little guys.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.