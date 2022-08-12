There are many toxins that can affect dogs and cats. Cats are quite unique in their sensitivity and thus there are a few toxins that affect only these little guys.
Lilies: All parts of the lily- stem, flower, leaf and even the water in the vase are toxic to cats causing kidney failure. The first signs are often intestinal- including vomiting and diarrhoea. It can another 1-2 days for the kidneys to show signs of failing. These signs are increased thirst, painful abdomen and extreme dehydration. Sometimes the damage can be irreversible. It is very important to bring your cat straight to the vet clinic if you suspect they have ingested any part of a lily plant.
Permethrin: This is a substance that is common in flea and tick prevention for dogs, but is toxic to cats. Intoxication can occur if a spot-on product is placed on a dog and the cat snuggles up to or grooms the dog. Sometimes people accidently put their dog's flea prevention on their cat. Permethrins cause cats to have muscle tremors, shaking and jitters which can lead to seizures. It's always a good idea to check with your vet before putting any treatment on your cat.
Paracetamol: This is an over the counter pain relief that is popular for people and can be used in dogs at correct doses but is very toxic to your cat. Cats metabolise these tablets in a different way and only a small dose will be toxic to them. Paracetamol changes the haemoglobin in a cat's blood causing them to be unable to get oxygen to their tissues and organs. It is very difficult to treat once symptoms have started.
