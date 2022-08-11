Colourful owner Allan Endresz is contemplating selling Alligator Blood to billionaire retailer Gerry Harvey to enable his star galloper to race in Victoria.
Endresz was recently informed by Racing Victoria stewards that his dual Group One winner was banned from racing in the state due to his undischarged bankruptcy status.
He submitted a proposal to Racing Victoria last week that Living Legends would be gifted 15 percent of the horse from his share if stewards allowed Alligator Blood to race in Victoria.
That would have allowed Endresz to become a minority owner in Alligator Blood but was rejected by stewards on Tuesday.
"We got knocked back on Plan A which was giving 15 percent of the horse to Living Legends," Endresz said.
"After consulting my legal team, we have tweaked Plan A which we believe will be hard for the stewards to reject.
"Basically by removing myself as the manager of the syndicate and being replaced by my uncle Jeff Simpson.
"I'm happy to leave the 15 percent with Living Legends but transfer my other 45 percent to my son, Matthew, which would be held in trust by me for him.
"We put the revised Plan A to Racing Victoria on Tuesday and we are still waiting for a response.
"We think legally and within the spirit of the rules that it should get through to the satisfaction of stewards.
"As an act of goodwill I also indicated that the 45 per cent share of prize money could be withheld by Racing Victoria until my bankruptcy being annulled in relation to the High Court matter down the track."
Endresz said if his revised Plan A is rejected by stewards that he had already hatched Plan B.
That would be to sell the horse to Harvey after he originally purchased the horse at the Magic Million Sales in 2018.
"Gerry Harvey has kindly put on the table that he could purchase a share or all of Alligator Blood," he said.
"The most likely outcome would be 55 percent and that would overcome all the issues and allow him to continue to race.
"There is a bit of paperwork involved with that and Gai (Waterhouse) and Adrian (Bott) would continue as trainers and wear the same racing colours.
"I've been a friend of Gerry's for quite some time which may come as a surprise to some people.
"Not only did we purchase the horse off Gerry at the Magic Million Sales but Gerry also bred the horse.
"Gerry wants to see Alligator Blood racing because he is involved with the syndicate who owns the sire in All Too Hard."
Endresz also has a Plan C in place which is to target the Japan Cup in late November.
Alligator Blood would tackle several lead-up races in Hong Kong as well.
