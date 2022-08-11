The Border Mail

Billionaire retailer Gerry Harvey makes offer to purchase Alligator Blood

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
BOLD PLAN: Allan Endresz is contemplating selling Alligator Blood to billionaire businessman Gerry Harvey to enable the horse to race over the Melbourne spring carnival. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

Colourful owner Allan Endresz is contemplating selling Alligator Blood to billionaire retailer Gerry Harvey to enable his star galloper to race in Victoria.

