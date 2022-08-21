Job-ready skills the focus Advertising Feature

GOTAFE offers more than 120 courses across 11 campuses.

Like many school leavers, Jesse Jones didn't know what he wanted to do in life, but he knew he wanted to make a real difference in the community.



After completing his Cert IV, Jesse decided to continue his studies with the Diploma of Community Services, to gain more experience and become fully qualified.

"Community services is such a broad field, I'm able to work in a range of jobs like mental health or disability or youth," he said.

Jesse has learnt a lot from his peers, who all have different backgrounds and perspectives to bring to the classroom.



"I listen to and the experiences of my peers. They explain it in a way that I'm able to understand," he said.

GOTAFE's health and community courses provide students with a combination of on-campus training and practical placements to help them graduate with job-ready skills.



Students learn from industry-qualified, experienced trainers and develop general skills in communication, ethics, and first aid, as well as specialised skills in drug and alcohol treatment, disability support, pathology, healthcare and nursing.

GOTAFE Nursing Trainer, Yvonne Richards became a nurse when she was 17.



More than 30 years later, she is still working in the field she loves and is passing on her knowledge to the next generation of nurses.

"We teach everyone the same and we treat the patients as if they were our family," she said.



"There's so much to love about nursing, for young nurses coming forward there's so many career pathways for them now. It's just a door that opens.

"There's so many skills and qualities that make an exceptional nurse. It all boils down to having empathy, kindness and respect for those under your care."

GOTAFE offers 36 free TAFE priority courses including the Diploma of Community Services (CHC52015), and Diploma of Nursing (HLT54115).

With more than 120 courses across 11 campuses, you're sure to find something you love at GOTAFE.



