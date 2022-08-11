East Albury is hoping for second time lucky with English import Harry Jackson in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition.
The top order bat had signed last season, but COVID torpedoed his plans.
"He's playing for South Milford in the Yorkshire Premier League and we're really excited to have him after what happened last year," coach Brett Davies offered.
The club has also signed three local players in New City quick Josh Wright and Howlong top order bats Caleb Hobbs and Darren Keenes.
"They're blue-collar cricketers and looking to challenge themselves in the provincial competition," Davies explained.
"We're adding some depth and blue-collar to our middle order, we certainly want competition for first grade spots."
Hobbs had a superb season in provincial second grade last summer, posting 645 runs at 40, while Keenes struck 397 at 25.
Wright played only eight matches for New City at provincial level, claiming seven wickets.
"He's a tall right-arm quick and an exciting prospect," Davies suggested.
The Crows are still buzzing after signing former Sri Lankan under 19 opening bat Salinda Ushan Perera.
The left-hander opened the batting for his country at the 2015-2016 Under 19 World Cup.
East finished with seven wins, five draws and eight losses last season, missing finals on percentage.
