TWO commercial properties on either side of the Murray sold at auction for above expectations on Friday.
A warehouse on Ramsden Drive, North Albury went under the hammer for $980,000 while later in the day an office building at Stanley Street Wodonga sold for $530,000.
Agent Andrew Dixon, of LJ Colquhoun Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said recent interest rate increases had little impact on commercial sales.
"Both properties were well-attended so, once again, good investment properties are selling well," Mr Dixon said.
"At this stage the commercial market doesn't seem to be affected at all by interest rate movements."
Bidding for the property in North Albury's tightly held industrial precinct began at 11am.
"This was a very interesting sale because there was about 100 people attending the auction which we didn't really expect," Mr Dixon said.
"The bidding started at $750,000 before reaching $980,000.
"I believe that is probably a record for Ramsden Drive.
"We were expecting about $850,000 and upwards so that was a bit of a surprise."
Mr Dixon said the property was "very well-positioned".
"It is a good property and good property is sought after - if you want quality you have to pay for it, you have to meet the market," he said.
"It was bought by a local investor who had been looking at buying in Ramsden Drive for some time."
Mr Dixon said bidding was intense with four bidders vying to clinch it.
"The bidding started at $750,000 and went to $900,000 in $25,000 bids, and then it went in $10,000 bids thereafter to reach $980,000," Mr Dixon said.
"The local investor who bought it already owns quite a few industrial properties in Albury-Wodonga.
"There are two industrial units on the same property."
Later in Wodonga, about 25 people attended the auction of 1/49 Stanley Street which was also being handled by LJ Colquhoun Dixon Commercial Real Estate.
"The property is superbly positioned, a very good central position, an extremely good commercial investment," Mr Dixon said.
"It has a new three-year lease that's held by a very well established Wodonga business."
