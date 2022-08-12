Nathan Klimpsch believes the future is bright for Henty after re-signing for next year.
The Swampies ruckman was handed a leadership role this season and has relished the task of helping the club's emerging talents integrate into senior football.
"Bazz (coach Daniel Hore-Smith) has focused more on bringing a lot of the youth through," Klimpsch said.
"We had a few failed campaigns in 2018 and 2019, where we bought in a lot of talent and it didn't go to plan but we've focused more around locals and getting everyone to buy in.
"That's happened now and we've got a really strong core.
"I think that's going to help us for the future.
"We've started to see some results in recent times and we've played some good footy over the last couple of months so we're definitely in good stead."
Klimpsch, 22, is one of three younger heads in the Swampies leadership group alongside Fletcher Macreadie and Ethan Muller, with the trio complemented by the experience of Dylan Hore and Sam Scott.
"It was a bit of a surprise," Klimpsch admitted.
"But with the under-17 talent coming through, I think Bazz wanted to get us involved in the leadership group to connect with those younger blokes a bit better, help them feel at home and really make them welcome and comfortable in the first-grade side.
"It's a big step up from under-17s but we're all mates with the young blokes and when everyone's comfortable and having fun, that's when we play our best footy."
Klimpsch has developed in his on-field role, too.
"There's some pretty good talent in the ruck stocks across the Hume league so it's been a good learning process," he said.
"There's been some tough games but that's how you better yourself, going up against the best.
"A few Azzi medallists have taught me a lesson over the last couple of years but Heath (Ohlin) and Bazz have been huge for my development into being the club's number one ruckman.
"It's a pretty big role but I think I've stepped into it pretty well.
"I've tried to be a bit more nimble.
"There's a lot of big fellas so when the ball hits the ground, it's trying to outrun a few of them.
"You've got to be a good focal point in the air down the ground and Bazz has been huge on that, taking marks and intercept marks.
"I've had a stint up forward and a couple of stints down back this year and I'm just trying to be a real focal, tall point for the boys to get out of trouble.
"I'm 6ft 3in, not the tallest ruckman, so it comes down to winning the ball at ground level as well and trying to be an extra midfielder when the ball hits the ground."
The Swampies are at home to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on Saturday.
