Thurgoona dad-of-4 gets 22 months' jail for his domestic violence-related crimes

By Albury Court
August 12 2022 - 6:00pm
Joshua King has been handed a 22-month sentence for violence directed at his estranged wife. At one point he boasted in a video: "Clearly I'm not in jail ... which means I don't care about bail rules."

Eight little children, bundled into a back room, screamed and cried at the sight and sound of their mothers' terror.

