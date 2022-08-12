Graham Hyde didn't want the Rand carnival to be about winning and losing

Advertisement
Rand carnival organisers will honour Graham Hyde's legacy on Sunday.
The annual event will attract around 800 youngsters, with 45 netball and 40 football teams.
Teams will travel from as far as Deniliquin, around a two-hour trip, for the tremendously popular event.
Hyde died in a car crash last November and is much loved for reinvigorating the carnival while principal of Rand Public School.
"We will recognise the development aspect of the carnival in Graham's honour, that's where he wanted it to be, not just about winning and losing, we just want the kids and parents to have a great day," Rand Public School Parents and Citizens' Association president Chris Kreutzberger suggested.
Football is split into three grades, with under 14s, 12s and 8s, while netball has four sections in the under 15s, 13s, 11s and 9s.
The event is now in its 38th year, but it had a break previously, while 2020 was written off by COVID.
