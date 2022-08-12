The Border Mail
Rand carnival to attract around 800 youngsters for football, netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:47am, first published 12:53am
Graham Hyde was a much-loved principal in the southern Riverina, including Corowa South Public School, where he retired in 2012. He passed away last November.
The carnival has been an enormously popular event through its history, with netball and football played and enjoyed.
Graham Hyde didn't want the Rand carnival to be about winning and losing

Rand carnival organisers will honour Graham Hyde's legacy on Sunday.

