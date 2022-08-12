Wodonga will look to maintain its giant-killing run at home against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Bulldogs posted the best of their five wins with a 42-point upset over finals contender Wangaratta Rovers last week.
"We've got to build for next year, whatever we can take from this year, we'll take it," coach Jordan Taylor offered.
The Bulldogs scored the win without classy forwards Ethan Redcliffe and Alex Smout, who are again unavailable.
Smout works in real estate in Canberra.
"We're coming into spring, so it's starting to get busy, but I'm hoping to play the last game (against North Albury on August 27)," he explained.
It won't be easy to spring another upset over a finals contender as Myrtleford has impressed in its last two games after a horror injury run.
"Yeah, we do, definitely, we feel like we're starting to get our mojo together," co-coach Dawson Simpson reasoned.
"The way we took it up to them (Wangaratta), they're the best stoppage team in the comp, I was really proud."
