Border residents can dress up in a flapper dress, hat or fake fur stole at the Albury LibraryMuseum's latest exhibition launched last night.
UNDERWORLD: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties is a remarkable new photographic exhibition revealing Sydney's criminal hierarchy in the aftermath of World War I and will be open until the end of October.
Museum coordinator Emma Williams said the unique photos were from Sydney Living Museums.
"We'd all be familiar with police mugshots, but these photos are very unique, they're not what you might expect to see today," she said.
"They're also very unique in the world, as in there's very few if any collections of criminal photographs which are posed in quite the same way as these ones, so it's pretty exciting that we get to have them here in Albury."
Taken between 1920 and 1930, the compelling images of criminal bosses, plotters, bruisers, petty crimes, wayward youth and fallen soldiers were never intended to be seen by the public.
Suspects smile, scowl and simper for the camera in poses of their own choosing unlike the deadpan stares found in conventional mugshots from around the world.
Ms Williams said the exhibition also included a dress up corner.
"We encourage people to come in and put on some 1920s garb and take their photos in the gallery space," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
