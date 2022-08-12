Ruby Leslie has waited nine years to win a grand final but could play in two this year.
Leslie is one game away from the Female Football League decider, with Lavington Panthers facing Wangaratta Rovers on Sunday for the right to meet Wodonga Raiders in the big dance.
And the 23-year-old is also hoping to add AWFA cup final glory to the league championship she's already won with Albury United.
"I'm very determined and I really want to win both," Leslie said.
"It would be amazing to have the double.
"I've persevered and it would feel very special if I could win both."
Leslie's dedication was highlighted last weekend when she played the first half of United's game in Wangaratta before driving to Lavington for the qualifying final against Raiders.
"I drove up with Molly Goldsworthy and it was worth it to get on the footy field," she said.
"We're part of the team and they were both huge games so we didn't want to miss out."
Lavington chalked up three big wins over Rovers during the home-and-away season but Leslie knows they can't take anything for granted at W. J. Findlay Oval.
"The Wang girls are very physical but we give it back just as much," she said.
"I'm a bit nervous but everyone's been so dedicated and I think we'll come out on top.
"We're so hungry for this.
"It's been good to do footy this year, something new.
"Zarlie Goldsworthy convinced me and Molly, she said 'if I can play soccer and footy, you guys can.'
"I thought why not give it a crack and I'm so glad I did.
"The girls and the coaches have been so welcoming.
"You don't feel like an outsider, being new, considering a lot of the girls have played for years."
United have a bye this weekend so footy has Leslie's full focus - for now.
"Soccer is like a family because I've played with those girls for so long," she said.
"Every spot is covered and there's no weak link in our team.
"We deserve to be undefeated and we know we're so close now."
