An Army veteran has had to postpone a more than 2000-Kilometres journey along the Murray River in aid of Legacy because intense flooding has created far too much float for his home-made boat.
Michael Carroll served in the Australian Army for 30 years and is now doing so in the Army Reserves.
However, his journey has now come to a halt - for at least a month.
Albury Legacy Club Legatee Ian Deegan said Major Carroll's safety over the course of the trip was the priority.
"I asked him if he had a lifejacket on board and he said yes, which is imperative. Hopefully the weather settles down because I don't want a Glligan's Island happening to him," he said, making reference to the 1960s US sitcom where a group of castaways try to survive on an island after being shipwrecked.
Mr Carroll's three-metre boat will be displayed in front of the Legacy office on Wednesday, ahead of a launch dinner still to go ahead at Albury's SS&A Club.
"This is a one-off, it's going to be a hell of a trip. Even though he has the Murray travelling at about 70 kilometers an hour, he still has to do a lot of work," Mr Deegan said.
Mr Deegan said anyone wanting to donate could be assured that every cent raised went straight back to Legacy.
