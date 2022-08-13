A group pushing for transparency in the development of Junction Place says it hopes Wodonga Council will continue to listen to the public before making decisions.
Engage Wodonga spokeswoman Michelle Cowan said she will hear discussion of the terms of reference for forming a community reference group involved in development proposals at Monday's council meeting.
It is expected the group will have nine general representatives, an independent chair, three community figures, three business delegates and two Junction Place tenants.
"The appointments will be made at the discretion of Development Victoria," Ms Cowan said.
"We do hope there'll be a representative of Engage Wodonga in the group because I think Engage Wodonga has established a strong following in this matter.
"It's about keeping the community informed and involved, not just being drip-fed information.
"We expect the community to have a driving role in what happens."
