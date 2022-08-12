Wodonga Raiders have an eye towards 2023 over the last three games in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
One of the youngest teams in the league's recent history, Raiders face a brutal run home, starting with an away game against Wangaratta on Saturday.
They remain on the road against Myrtleford before finishing at home against Lavington.
"We want to set the foundations up for next year," teenager Sam McKenzie confirmed.
"We want to finish either with a win or at least a learning experience, we've got a lot of new players coming up and developing and hopefully next year we'll have a couple more experienced guys helping out us younger boys."
McKenzie showed his class during the club's last game against Albury.
Late in the first quarter, he weaved out of trouble and found Isaac Muller with a neat pass.
McKenzie claimed a number of junior best and fairests at Raiders, which is a terrific effort given the number of talented youngsters within the club's nursery.
