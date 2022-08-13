The temperature reached 25 degrees at Moree on August 4 and 28 at Mungindi and Bourke on the same day, their warmest day since last May. Cocos Keeling Island, which was saturated by over 350mm of rainfall during July, has now recorded the two hottest August days on record, with readings of 30.6 degrees on both days, August 3 and 4. The previous hottest August days going back to 1952 were in 1958, 1973, 1993, 1999, 2010 and 2020. This will impact us by providing a sequence of wetter than average months, probably right up to February and March 2023, at most places in our regions.