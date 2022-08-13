The very deep low pressure of central pressure right down to 965mb, which approached our regions early this month, brought powerful winds over most of Victoria with variable rainfalls.
The heaviest rainfalls were around the Canberra area and Coonabarabran, which had 58mm to last Friday morning, August 5. This was Coonabarabran's wettest August day since the 83mm in 2003. With 85mm recorded this month to date in Coonabarabran, the yearly rainfall has reached 677mm, and with more above-average rainfall in the coming months expected, this year's rainfall will top 1000mm for the third successive year in Coonabarabran. The last time there were three successive years of over 1000mm was from 1889 to 1891.
Canberra recorded 43.8mm to last Friday morning, August 5; its wettest August day since 1974. Burrinjuck Dam recorded 68mm to last Friday morning; its wettest August day since 74.7mm back in 1916. The very deep low pressure, which did extend well north inland to Alice Springs, did bring well above average maximum temperatures such as 35 degrees at Birdsville; the hottest for early August since 1981 and 31 degrees at Tibooburra.
...this low-pressure system will make slow progress across our regions ... resulting in heavier rains at most places...- Peter Nelson
The temperature reached 25 degrees at Moree on August 4 and 28 at Mungindi and Bourke on the same day, their warmest day since last May. Cocos Keeling Island, which was saturated by over 350mm of rainfall during July, has now recorded the two hottest August days on record, with readings of 30.6 degrees on both days, August 3 and 4. The previous hottest August days going back to 1952 were in 1958, 1973, 1993, 1999, 2010 and 2020. This will impact us by providing a sequence of wetter than average months, probably right up to February and March 2023, at most places in our regions.
The northern region of Queensland around Cairns, where I will visit my grandson Benjamin with the rest of my family next February, after studying these hot August cases in Cocos Island, looks like being excessively wet. Two cases led to 1000mm and 1287mm (51 inches) in February at Cairns.
Currently, on the synoptic weather chart, another low-pressure system is deepening west of the Bight region, and due to a slow eastward movement of a high-pressure system now south of Tasmania, this low-pressure system will make slow progress across our regions later this coming week resulting in heavier rains at most places than last week.
