Blue Ford Territory used in brazen $64,000 caravan theft at Beechworth

Police are seeking help to identify a car used to steal a caravan in broad daylight.
An early model blue Ford Territory was used to steal the Jayco caravan on Tanswell Street in Beechworth about 1.20pm on Sunday.
Advertisement
The vehicle then towed the caravan, worth about $64,000, along the town's main street.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police are hoping someone recognises the vehicle used in the theft.
"Any information can be passed onto police at Beechworth or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a spokesman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.