The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Blue Ford Territory used in brazen $64,000 caravan theft at Beechworth

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:10am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THEFT: The incident on Sunday afternoon.

Police are seeking help to identify a car used to steal a caravan in broad daylight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.