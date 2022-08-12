Corowa-Rutherglen captain Joe Hansen has revealed the club needs to win its last three games for a pass mark, starting at home against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Roos started the season superbly, racking up three wins in the first five games, before injuries decimated the list.
The club has won only three of its past 10 games.
"Our pass mark for the start of the year was to be even, so nine and nine," Hansen revealed.
The Roos have the three long-term injuries now in Hansen's brother Bill (knee), Matt Grantham (broken leg) and Ly Lane (dislocated shoulder).
Lane suffered his injury against Albury on July 2.
"He's done a fait bit of damage," Hansen said.
The Roos had last weekend off, but produced a mighty effort in falling to power club Yarrawonga by only 25 points in their last game.
The visitors actually led the match midway through the last quarter.
Given the Pigeons' firepower, where Leigh Williams kicked eight goals, Hansen was asked if that was the club's best performance.
"I don't think it was, that was the standard we expected for the year," he explained.
"We've been disappointing the last six weeks, made some excuses with injuries, but against 'Yarra' we were back to our best with a lot of things, like pressure, contested footy, winning the 50-50s and it showed on the scoreboard."
The Roos round out their season away to Wodonga and home to Myrtleford.
"It would be good to rattle some cages of some big scalps, like the Rovers and Myrtleford, we want to dampen their season, spoil the party," he declared.
Rovers have named GWS VFL captain Ryan Hebron.
He's played a handful of matches for the Hawks over the past two seasons when his state commitments have allowed.
The Hawks have named Sam Murray, Will Nolan and Dylan Stone, but they were selected last week and failed to play, while reserve grade's leading goalkicker Alex Dowsley's been named.
