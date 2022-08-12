A SCHOOL principal and a journalist will face-off for the Liberal and National party in the seat of Euroa at this year's Victorian election.
Brad Hearn and Annabelle Cleeland were endorsed by the respective Coalition parties this week.
The retirement of incumbent Euroa MP Steph Ryan opened the door for the contest to involve both conservative brands.
Mr Hearn was the lone nominee for the Liberal candidacy, while Ms Cleeland defeated Strathbogie Shire councillor and Euroa caravan park owner Kristy Hourigan in a vote of around 70 party members.
A horse breeder and show jumper who grew up at Warrenbayne and studied for a Masters at Wodonga's La Trobe University, Mr Hearn is keen to lobby for the electorate which runs from Glenrowan West south to Wandong.
"State government policy on education and health are my areas of passion being a secondary principal and a mental health counsellor that is why I have put my hand up to support, listen and work hard for the people of Euroa," Mr Hearn said.
Ms Cleeland grew up at Mansfield and works at rural newspaper Stock and Land, where she has been editor.
She lives at Tarcombe, south of Avenel, with husband David and children Arthur, 3, and Quinn, 1.
The couple have superfine merino sheep and keep bees as well as running a digital farm store selling wool, beeswax skin care products and honey.
Having been involved with Kilmore hospital and community tourism and events, Ms Cleeland was approached by some Nationals party members to consider a political bid in the wake of Ms Ryan's departure.
Ms Cleeland then traversed the seat, promoting her credentials to members ahead of the preselection.
Like Ms Cleeland, Ms Ryan was a journalist before entering parliament in 2014 and rising to the position of deputy Nationals leader.
Liberal Party leader Matthew Guy said in Wodonga on Friday that his party faced a tough task to claim the seat from the Nationals.
"I think it will be hard," Mr Guy said.
"Steph Ryan has built up a very big brand and she's been a very good MP, she'll be missed, not just from the National Party but from the Coalition.
"She is someone who is an exceptionally good parliamentary performer and exceptionally good on the ground.
"But of course we put our best foot forward when there is a retirement, the Liberals and Nationals stand in those seats.
"Obviously as the Liberal party leader I want the Libs to win it but we know it will be difficult."
