Liberal, National party candidates for seat of Euroa unveiled ahead of November state election

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 12 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:26am
Contender: Brad Hearn will fly the flag of the Liberal Party in the vote for Euroa in this year's Victorian election.

A SCHOOL principal and a journalist will face-off for the Liberal and National party in the seat of Euroa at this year's Victorian election.

