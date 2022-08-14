OUR SAY: Bureaucratic obstinance silences voice of girl who deserves to be heard

Ella Stephens has a voice that can be heard and a life she can enjoy.
For the 11-year-old, these are intrinsically linked in a way that's essential to her very being.
That this is the case is testament to the amazing technology that is available these days, yet those who should be in the know have chosen to ignore this, with tremendous consequences for the Yarrawonga girl.
Ella has a talker device, which literally is something that allows her to express her needs and have others immediately understand.
The problem is that Ella's device is now broken, and for what appears to be nothing more than bureaucratic pigheadedness, she is unable to get the talker replaced.
It's a battle that her mother, Melanie Stephens, and of course Ella could do without, but it's one that the National Disability Insurance Agency appears determined to pursue.
There is no doubt the device that Ella uses is expensive. To have the old one replaced the cost is $7000. The importance of her talker though is abundantly clear.
Ella's lack of verbal communication is a result of the conditions with which she has gone through life - autism and, significantly, the rare genetic syndrome cri du chat (5p-).
The latter causes delayed physical development and intellectual disability.
But again, thanks to her talker, which essentially is a robust tablet device uploaded with communication software, she has had seven years of being able to speak with her family.
It would seem to make sense that this would be an easy case for the NDIS to approve.
This certainly is not the first time that such a case has been highlighted in the Border region, and based on that track record almost certainly will not be the last.
Nevertheless, it's something that can be easily fixed, if only the NDIS would stop putting up nonsensical hurdles where clearly there is a genuine need for assistance - in fact, an obligation to come to Ella's aid.
All the independent specialists have quite unequivocally stated that Ella needs such a device, in line with what the NDIS should be all about - helping people to live the best life they can.
But for now, Ella's best life is being denied.
