G'day, fishos. That drop or two of moisture last week certainly kicked things along a little. Hume was tipping about 11,000 meg into the Murray on Friday 5, which turned into 34,000 by Monday, and Dart jumped about 2 per cent for the week.
Not a lot of airspace in those two either, and not looking great for the Bidgee, with Blowering at 94 per cent and Burrinjuck already running over at 102 per cent. Not sure I'd like to be living on any of those notorious bits of the low ground around the Murray or Bidgee at the minute.
Advertisement
Dartmouth (97.7 per cent) is now closer to 100 per cent than 95 per cent, and you would think it's just a matter of time before it spills, particularly when we have a few damp days predicted too. If you're planning a fishing trip, I'd be heading up sooner rather than later, particularly if driving in traffic isn't your thing.
Fishing reports have been consistently good, and nothing's changed on that front, with nearly everyone hitting it, catching a feed or two, mainly flatlining tassies.
Streams are only 19 sleeps away from opening in Victoria. They look like they'll be running a tad high at this stage, but that's pretty normal for the opening weekend. I think all local streams finished the season well, and there's no reason to believe they shouldn't kick off the season the same way, pending conditions.
Khancoban Pondage has been shaping up well of late, with some reasonable trout being caught both on the troll and angling the humble worm. We've been getting the odd report over the past month or so and it looks like the work being done by fisheries and the local clubs is paying dividends.
There's been quite a few fish stocked over the past few years, including quite a few tagged rainbows, so if you happen to land one, please pass on any info you can to the locals.
Hume Dam (96.1 per cent) is bursting at the seams and looks like an absolute picture.
The fishing's been good without being brilliant, with a lot of decent reddies still being reported, a small number of ripper trout, up to the old 9lb mark, a very occasional yellowbelly and still the odd cod showing up. We've certainly got a good mixed fishery on our doorstep, and as the days get longer and the weather and water temperatures creep up, things will only improve. Bring on springtime.
Murray below Hume is running a banker and would be pretty hard work, I'd reckon. Directly below the wall could be a different story, though. Don't worry; it'll still be hard work with all that water coming over and plenty of spray about, so if you are thinking of heading out, don't forget the wet weather gear.
On the positive side, there should be some solid trout about in those conditions, so it could be well worth a visit. Further downstream will be tough going, though.
Mulwala (76 per cent) has jumped nearly 15 per cent this week but must be allowing a lot of water to pass through to keep some air space just in case. Fishing reports have been OK in the rising water, too, with quite a few solid fish showing up on socials after gulping down various soft plastics, swimbaits vibes and hard bodies.
Blowering (94.5 per cent) has improved a little, as we've been reporting, but is still hard work. We're still hearing of the odd big sucker on the cast, but there are plenty of casts between them. Trollers are getting a few too, and there's an odd yella and decent reddie among them as well. There's certainly room for improvement, though, and I think many fishos are pinning their hopes on a springtime resurgence.
Talbingo is still producing some great trout fishing, with trolling hard bodies working for quite a few fishos, with some quality trout getting caught. Certainly, a destination to think about.
Eucumbene (43.18 per cent) and Jindabyne (88.50 per cent) are both creeping up slightly and fishing well, both for lure fishos from the bank and boat as well as bait fishos. Some quality fish is getting pulled out of both, and things should only improve looking ahead.
Weather predictions aren't what you'd call perfect for fishing over the next couple of days, but I'm sure there'll be enough keen souls heading out to give us something to talk about next week. Maybe you're one of them?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.