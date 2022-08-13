Blowering (94.5 per cent) has improved a little, as we've been reporting, but is still hard work. We're still hearing of the odd big sucker on the cast, but there are plenty of casts between them. Trollers are getting a few too, and there's an odd yella and decent reddie among them as well. There's certainly room for improvement, though, and I think many fishos are pinning their hopes on a springtime resurgence.