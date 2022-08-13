Police 'come and try day' for those interested in the job at Albury

An information day will be held at the Albury PCYC on Sunday for those considering joining the force.
The event, which starts at 1pm, will include an information session followed by a physical practice session.
Advertisement
The physical session is the same as the one undertaken by those looking to join the NSW Police Force, and aims to give an understanding of the fitness required to join.
Those interested can attend the Albury PCYC on Andrews Street at 12.45pm, with the session to run from 1pm to 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.