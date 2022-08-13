The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police 'come and try day' for those interested in the job at Albury

By Blair Thomson
August 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police 'come and try day' for those interested in the job at Albury

An information day will be held at the Albury PCYC on Sunday for those considering joining the force.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.