A cloud of loss and despair cleared on Saturday for a Woomargama family who lost everything when their house burned to the ground a month ago.
The Woomargama Hotel threw a fundraiser for Nick Finlayson, partner Jess Dodson and their son Nick that was attended by hundreds of well-wishers from as far away as Brisbane and Melbourne.
The trio said they were overwhelmed by the love, warmth and community spirit that resonated until the late hours of Saturday night.
Last month the couple's home was razed when a fire broke out, destroying everything they owned including irreplaceable family heirlooms - everything, in fact, except the clothes on their backs.
Hotel manager Tim Nichols said the pub was packed until closing time at the fundraiser which garnered more than $11,000 to help get the struggling family back on its feet, financially and emotionally.
Mr Nichols said a strong lineup of entertainers also performed for nothing including Dan Whiting, Alie Walsh, Danny Phegan and Jade Gibson.
Mr Finlayson said he was overwhelmed by the kindness shown.
"It's out of control," he said. "We had about 100 phone calls from people as far away as 200 kilometres saying they'll be here tonight - actually, further, my dad just flew down from Brisbane and there are people coming from Melbourne."
Ms Dodson said she and Mr Finlayson were thankful for the help pouring in and felt an incredible sense of belonging to the small community. "Everybody here has shown so much support," she said. "If we were in a place where we didn't know anybody we would be pretty buggered.
"It's just incredible, tonight will be a big night - Tex has no idea about what's happened, he just thinks we're here having a great day - and we are, I suppose.
"I guess it will be a really good story to tell him when he's grown up."
The couple both said things would be different if their misfortune had happened in a big city where the loss would "probably be forgotten about the next day".
"It just goes to show that in a town like this anything can happen but you'll always get looked after," Ms Dodson said.
"You'll never be on your own. In this sort of wonderful community you'll always get support."
