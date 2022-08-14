The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Woomargama family who lost everything in house fire overwhelmed by community support

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 14 2022 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THANK YOU: Jess Dodson, Tex and Nick Finlayson at the Woomargama Hotel pictured hours before the fundraiser. Picture: MARK JESSER

A cloud of loss and despair cleared on Saturday for a Woomargama family who lost everything when their house burned to the ground a month ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.