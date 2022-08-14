AN award-winning architect-designed home in East Albury sold for an undisclosed amount after being passed in at auction for $950,000 on Saturday afternoon.
Nicholas Clark of Stean Nicholls said about 25 people attended the auction for the property on a 1002 square metre parcel of land with views across Eastern View Estate towards Mungabareena.
Negotiations after the auction continued after sunset with a secret deal being negotiated about 7pm.
"The buyer doesn't want the outcome disclosed," Mr Clark said.
Architect David Boyle designed the four-bedroom house which featured on the cover of a 2008 edition of Houses magazine and won the 2007 Dulux Colour Awards for its residential exterior.
The house, which is finished with exposed beams and Murray pine flooring, has a home theatre/games room, pool surrounded by a deck, and is close to Albury Base hospital and the walking trails of the Hovell Track and Mungabareena Reserve.
A space under the three-car garage serves as a wine cellar.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At West Wodonga, the Saturday auction of a four-bedroom house at 28 Nightingale Avenue was cancelled due to lack of interest, prompting the agency to switch to a private treaty.
Craig Huckel of Rise RE said the auction market was not as vibrant as it was earlier in the year .
"We didn't end up auctioning it, changing it to private treaty - interest is drying up - it's getting a bit slow at the moment.," Mr Huckel said.
"So we're adjusting our marketing strategy to suit - if you don't get the interest it's no good flogging a dead horse.
"We had more interest relisting it than we had when it was up for auction.
"Auctions have dropped a fair bit in the last four to five weeks and we want to adapt our marketing to suit that."
The two bathroom home, with fresh painting and carpeting throughout, has an outlook to the north and east, and a slow combustion wood fire and ceiling fans.
Mr Huckel said the property was close to shops, sporting facilities at Birallee Park, the Wodonga golf club, schools and public transport spots on Marshall Street.
Meanwhile a Thurgoona home was passed in for $1.3 million and later sold for an undisclosed amount that is believed to be much higher than the failed bid.
The four-bedroom home at 15 Tweed Court, sitting on 2000 square metres, is close to schools, a shopping centre and sporting facilities.
It has ducted and zoned reverse cycle air conditioning, high ceilings, double-glazed windows throughout, wool carpets, timber floors, solar power, a large laundry and tinted windows.
