Award-winning East Albury home passed in at $950,000, Wodonga auction cancelled

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:08pm, first published 5:30pm
SHROUDED IN SECRECY: Agent Nicholas Clark said this award-winning four-bedroom home at East Albury fetched an undisclosed amount after Saturday's auction where it was passed in for $950,000. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

AN award-winning architect-designed home in East Albury sold for an undisclosed amount after being passed in at auction for $950,000 on Saturday afternoon.

Ted Howes

