Thurgoona teen missing since Thursday found safe on Sunday

POLICE on Sunday found a Thurgoona teenager who was reported missing on Thursday.
Andrew Wilson, 14, disappeared from his Thurgoona home just after midnight.
When Andrew was not found the next morning, officers with the Murray River Police District were notified and launched a statewide search.
Acting on information from Andrew's distressed family, detectives initially believed the teenager might have travelled to Broadmeadows in Melbourne, Victoria, by train.
