Thurgoona teen missing since Thursday might have travelled to Melbourne

POLICE are searching for a Thurgoona teenager who was reported missing on Thursday.
Andrew Wilson, 14, was last seen at his Thurgoona home at midnight.
When Andrew was not found the next morning, officers with the Murray River Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police said Andrew's family held serious concerns for the boy's welfare due to his young age.
He is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and medium length brown hair in a mullet style.
He was last seen wearing a grey Champion crew neck jumper, a black cap with a red nose on the side, carrying a black jacket and a Panda dressing gown. He is possibly carrying a blue Fox backpack and might be wearing grey tracksuit pants.
Police believe that he might have travelled to Broadmeadows in Melbourne, Victoria, by train.
Anyone with information into Andrew's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
