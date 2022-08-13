High-flying Osborne recovered from a sluggish start to post a 31-goal win over Brock-Burrum.
The visitors weren't at their best early and the Saints were able to stay with them during a competitive second quarter at Brocklesby.
But the Tigers asserted their dominance in the final term, outscoring Brock-Burrum by 20 goals to two as it finished 58-27.
"We started off a bit shaky," Osborne coach Sally Hunter admitted.
"It was a good reminder that there's no time for complacency going into finals.
"It was a good match-up from BB Saints and although we always had a lead, it wasn't as much as I would have liked.
"We were a little bit complacent in our movement on court so instead of going side-to-side, we needed to be punching forward for that ball.
"We really wanted strong defence and pulling in every loose ball, which the girls were quite good at."
Wing-attack Gabby O'Connell overcame a strong opponent to consistently feed the ball into Osborne's shooters, while Abbey O'Connell produced a solid defensive performance.
Osborne remain second heading into the final round, one game behind Jindera and one ahead of Billabong Crows.
"This is my second year with pretty much the same bunch of girls and it's been brilliant," Hunter said.
"We're all good mates and we are definitely looking forward to finals.
"Missing out last year was pretty tough, when we put in a lot of work, so we're keen to see it pay off.
"It's all about hard netball from here.
"We've got to switch on as soon as we take the court because every team in the finals is solid.
"We know who our main contenders are and those games are going to be really important but I just want to see all eight of my players step on, switch on and play their role.
"We want this so much and we'll be bitterly disappointed if we can't finish off the way we're hoping to."
The top six is unchanged after Saturday's games.
Jindera won 76-19 away to CDHBU and the Crows beat Holbrook 67-34, while there were also wins for Howlong and Lockhart.
