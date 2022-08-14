Beechworth pelted with hail, car skids off Buckland Gap Road

Beechworth was pelted with hail on Saturday afternoon, with most residents delighted by the fall despite one minor traffic incident being reported.
Beechworth police Sergeant Mal Clarke said a car had skidded off Buckland Gap Road into a power pole in the slippery conditions. "No one was hurt in the crash but the road was closed for a couple of hours," he said.
Beechworth resident Chris Kinnaird said he had heard of some older houses being slightly damaged.
"It was the quantity, not the size," Mr Kinnaird said. "Our house is 130-years-old and we have box gutters and it falls off into the centre of the roof and the pea-sized hail was half a metre deep."
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 95 per cent chance of showers for Beechworth today, with snow above 1100 metres.
