Beechworth pelted with hail, car skids off Buckland Gap Road

By Ted Howes
Updated August 14 2022 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
ROADS COVERED: Pea-sized hailstones covered parts of Beechworth on Saturday afternoon. Picture: JULIE MURRAY

Beechworth was pelted with hail on Saturday afternoon, with most residents delighted by the fall despite one minor traffic incident being reported.

Ted Howes

