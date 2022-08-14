The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Curiosity about migrant resettlement continues to GROW in Greater Hume

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Walla's Andrew Kotzur and Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure launching the NSW Growing Regions of Welcome pilot program in Walla earlier this year. Picture: MARK JESSER

An information session in Henty on attracting migrants and refugees to the Greater Hume Council area went well, one of the key figures behind the initiative says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.