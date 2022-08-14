Curiosity about migrant resettlement continues to GROW in Greater Hume

An information session in Henty on attracting migrants and refugees to the Greater Hume Council area went well, one of the key figures behind the initiative says.
Greater Hume Council is one of three council areas taking part in the Murray pilot, together with Federation and Albury.
Co-chair of the NSW GROW Murray Taskforce Andrew Kotzur attended the community information session held at Henty to present the GROW program and show how residents could support it.
"We did have a good cross-section of the community," he said.
"There was community members, the Murray part of the project is with Red Cross so Red Cross was well represented, the church groups were well-represented and then there was business people there.
"We covered some of the background to the project, because there was a fair bit of research into developing a local program, we talked about NARS, Newcomer and Retention Strategy, and then we had a Q and A session and that was really good, we were really pleased with the questions people were asking and it all went pretty well."
Mr Kotzur said people were curious to know what would attract migrants and refugees to their small communities, how the community and individuals could support migrants and refugees and what would their language capabilities and skill levels be.
"What I would say is there was a really good feeling of people who are supportive of the program," he said.
"And I guess you don't know until the time comes, but I would have thought boots on the ground type help with support would have seemed to be pretty forthcoming."
A second Greater Hume information session will be held at the Holbrook Library on Tuesday, August 23, from 7pm to 8.30pm.
All are welcome.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
