Henty field days showcasing the best agriculture has to offer

A view of the 2019 Henty Machinery Field Days which drew 870 exhibitors across more than 1200 sites. Picture: Supplied

This is branded content for Henty Machinery Field Days.



Southern Australia's single biggest agricultural event, the Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD), is back with all the latest technology plus added live entertainment for the family.



The agribusiness super event is scheduled for September 20-22 and will showcase more than $158 million worth of agricultural machinery and products to the nation and the world.

HMFD chief executive officer Belinda Anderson said the program had been expanded this year with a country music spectacular with headline acts Brooke McClymont, Adam Eckersley and Danny Phegan performing on the Wednesday night.

Mrs Anderson said the new free event would be a separate ticketed concert on Wednesday from 5.30pm with entry tickets available online on the HMFD website.

The free entertainment has been made possible by a grant submitted by Greater Hume Council to NSW Government for the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.

"The field days will have all the usual attractions including the prestigious Henty Machine of the Year Award, the working sheep dog trials, Country Lifestyle pavilion, Farm Gate Produce Market, Baker Seeds agronomy trials, helicopter joy rides, live entertainment, outdoor reptile show, the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards and vintage farm machinery display," she said.

"We expect the strong demand for all agricultural machinery, livestock handling equipment and fencing materials to continue through 2022 and, combined with the focus on regional Australia with the public's keenness to get out and about, will auger well for a successful 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days."

Bruce and Heath Hutcheon, Coolamon Chaser Bins, won the coveted Henty Machine of the Year Award in 2019 when it was last held. Picture: Supplied

This year, Henty celebrates its long and proud association with the Country Women's Association and recognises the organisation's centenary by having CWA NSW State President Joy Beames officially open the 2022 field days.



The official opening will include the presentation of the prestigious Henty Machine of the Year Award.

Greater Hume Council will sponsor the Best Australian Designed and Manufactured Machine to be presented on Thursday, September 22.

National and international agricultural and commercial businesses will be eligible for the HMFD Exhibitor Awards at the 2022 field days.

Awards will be presented on Wednesday, September 21 to the winners of the Best Outdoor Large Commercial, Best Outdoor General and Best Indoor Exhibitor sites (Country Lifestyle and Farm Gate Produce Market).

Mrs Anderson said the exhibitor awards encouraged site holders to strive for similar ideals during the field days.

"Many of our exhibitors put a lot of time, resources and effort into having their sites looking first class, to engage with field day patrons and potential customers,'' she said.

"Cutting edge technology combined with innovative ideas and marketing techniques are continually being used at the event by businesses to capture new market share.

"We want to recognise and reward these businesses who take a great deal of pride in their sites.''

Latest ag research

Field days visitors are invited to join the conversation about shaping the future of agriculture and the environment at Charles Sturt University's Innovation and Research Hub.

The Hub is about sharing impactful research in agriculture, the environment and sustainability, and how it will improve connections, collaborations and communities.

At Country Lifestyle, the stage will be the focus of fashion parades featuring garments from exhibitors daily at 11am and 2.30pm.

Designers with a flair for converting natural fibres into wearable art will compete for almost $5500 worth of prizes, including the new Business Development Award: Australian Made Fibre sponsored by JMP Developments, Wodonga, for $500.

The Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards showcase designs using at least 70 per cent natural fibres with parades daily at 1pm and the winners announced after 1pm Thursday.

Regional produce and best dogs

The Farm Gate Produce Market will be a hive of activity of gourmet products direct from regional producers whilst outside on the sound stage is the talented regional duo Happy Hour.

Competition is expected to be intense this year at Henty as the nation's best sheep dogs and their handlers gather for the Henty Working Dog Trials.

The popular Henty Working Dog Trials are held across the three days and have drawn new sponsors Hypro Pet Foods and Wagga Wagga Veterinary Hospital. Picture: Supplied

Visitors will be able to take 10-minute helicopter joy flights over the field day site and surrounding countryside with Wagga Air Centre pilot Chris Cabot.

The display by the Henty and District Antique Farm Machinery Club members always draws a large crowd of both young and old visitors.

Chance to win

Field day patrons will have the opportunity to win this year's daily gate prize of $1000 at Buzz's Bikes and Bits plus fuel and lubricant credits courtesy of Mogas.

During the field days, patrons spending $50 or more at the Mogas Henty OPT at 21 Railway Parade can simply drop their transaction receipt in the barrel at HMFD and be in the running for three daily prizes of $500 credit towards the next fuel or lubricant purchase.

The company is offering a daily gate prize of $1000 vouchers redeemable at Buzz's Bikes and Bits in Albury over the field days plus three daily prizes of $500 fuel credits.

The winner will be drawn from the scanned gate entry tickets for all full-price adult day passes - there's no entry form needed to be eligible.



Field day visitors will also have the chance to win a wireless weather station package courtesy of Mottech Parkland. For a chance to win the Davis 6820AU Wireless GroWeather Ag Focused VP2 ISS and WeatherLink Live, simply clip out the coupon in the HMFD program and drop it in the barrel at the Mottech Parkland site 359.

HMFD benefited this year from $651,000 in funding under the Regional Connectivity Program to build a new 35 metre tower to replace a temporary small-cell Telstra service, with the new tower to be completed for the 2023 event.

To pre-purchase your tickets and save, visit www.hmfd.com.au and click on Buy Tickets. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets purchased at the gate are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 to 17 years but online are just $22 for adults and $7 for children 12 to 17 years. Gates open from 8am to 5pm.

