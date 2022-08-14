Wangaratta Rovers' new coach Sam Murray says his appointment will allow him to leave the game on his terms after the controversial exit from AFL power club Collingwood.
Regarded as the biggest sporting club in Australia, Murray was back page news when suspended for 18 months in August, 2018, after testing positive to a banned substance on match day.
He never played AFL again.
"My ethos at Rovers was I wanted to leave footy at Rovers in a different way to how I left at Collingwood," he said.
"I didn't want to leave football, a game that meant so much to me, my family, in that manner.
"Rovers have given me a great opportunity to leave it in the way that I want and that's with success here at the club.
"My sister plays there, my mum helps out, my dad's there, that's something that's important to me.
"I think the maturity side (he's 25 next month) comes through the adversity I went through, it's left me in a good position to give perspective on life.
"I've been able to achieve most of the things that I wanted, with the AFL debut, Anzac Day game, a senior premiership at a young age (at Henty), this is the final thing that I haven't done."
