Sam Murray says coaching appointment will allow him to leave on his terms

By Andrew Moir
Updated August 14 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:21am
Sam Murray has been in scintillating form for Wangaratta Rovers and sits in the top 10 in a handful of categories, despite missing games with a hamstring.

Wangaratta Rovers' new coach Sam Murray says his appointment will allow him to leave the game on his terms after the controversial exit from AFL power club Collingwood.

