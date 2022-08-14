The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Twin City 1 Cobram 2: Anthony Corso's late goal sends title race to the final day

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:45am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Corso scored an 89th-minute winner for Cobram to send the title race to the final day of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.