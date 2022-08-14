Anthony Corso scored an 89th-minute winner for Cobram to send the title race to the final day of the season.
Roar's dramatic 2-1 victory over Twin City at Kelly Park on Sunday means they remain one point behind Albury United, who travel to Myrtleford in round 22.
Beat the Savoy and United are champions but should the Greens slip up, Cobram will be waiting to pounce in their game against a Wodonga Diamonds side out of finals contention.
"It's a relief more than anything," Cobram coach Vince Iannucci said.
"The season's almost over and now it's a battle.
"It's great because there's a lot of interest right down to the last game of the season.
"I said at half-time 'we will score' but it just took too long!"
Both sides were missing key players but they served up an intriguing contest in blustery conditions.
Twin City almost made the perfect start, Shane Hasler latching onto a poor kick from Cobram keeper Jake Keating and hitting the underside of the crossbar.
But it was the visitors who struck first on 11 minutes.
Bill Puckett's through-ball was perfectly weighted for Corso, who turned away from two defenders before rolling the ball low past Shaun Wilhelm in the Wanderers goal.
Cobram took belief from the goal and controlled play for a while, so it was therefore against the run of play that Twin City equalised just after the half-hour.
Jarrod Anderson beat Tanner Tekin to a bouncing ball and did well to drive into the box, although Keating should never have allowed Anderson's shot to slip, as it did, through his gloves.
The visitors had the wind at their backs in the second half and dominated possession without creating much in the way of clear-cut chances.
A crucial touch carried Corso's goalbound shot behind for a corner, Puckett had a free-kick saved by Wilhelm and Spiros Vourgaslis saw his excellent finish disallowed for offside although the men in yellow seemed to be running out of ideas as the clocked ticked down.
However, the Wanderers resistance was finally broken when Puckett's pass hit Matthew Follows and looped into the path of Corso, who stepped inside before placing the ball into the net.
"It was pretty good," Corso smiled.
"I just got it out the back, took a touch and tried my best to put it bottom corner.
"It's a great feeling.
"We need to win the next game and, depending on other results, we might win the league, so it was great to get that goal.
"It was a surreal moment."
Elsewhere, Riley Broad's hat-trick fired Melrose to a 4-0 win over Diamonds, keeping them inside the eight, despite Albury Hotspurs winning 3-1 away to Albury City.
Wangaratta thrashed Boomers 6-0 and Myrtleford beat St Pats 2-1.
