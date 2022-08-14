The Border Mail

Ruben Shuker and Stavros Andronicos among the goals for Murray United against Bendigo City

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:55am
Stavros Andronicos and Ruben Shuker scored five goals between them on Sunday.

Ruben Shuker scored a hat-trick as Murray United's under-18s stormed to a 6-2 win over Bendigo City.

