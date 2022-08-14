Ruben Shuker scored a hat-trick as Murray United's under-18s stormed to a 6-2 win over Bendigo City.
Shuker found the back of the net twice inside the opening 30 minutes at Epsom Huntly Reserve, with Stavros Andronicos also on target for the visitors.
However, mistakes at the back allowed Bendigo back into the game as half-time arrived with the scoreline 3-2 in Murray's favour.
Kobe Burgess struck within 60 seconds of the restart, though, and Shuker completed his treble before Andronicos fired in a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards.
Outstanding performances from Jesse Pizzolato and David Hassan capped a fine day on the road.
Murray's under-16s turned in a solid team performance but were beaten 2-0 at home by Eltham Redbacks.
Ethan Haberfield pulled off a great save and Murray had their chances but it was Eltham who showed the killer touch in front of goal.
The under-14s went down 2-0 to the same opposition.
