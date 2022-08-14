The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pressure mounts with Junction Place on agenda for Wodonga Council meeting

TH
By Ted Howes
August 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHPOINT: Junction Place has been a headache for Wodonga Council and at the centre of controversial projects such as the scrapped Dan Murphy's bottle shop proposal.

PRESSURE is mounting on Wodonga Council to be transparent in its dealings with the public over development at Junction Place ahead of its meeting tonight where details of a proposed community reference group will be discussed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.